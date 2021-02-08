BitCoen Price Reaches $0.0149 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $104,066.62 and approximately $698.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00355175 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000096 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,631.21 or 1.02524633 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.