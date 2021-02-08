Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Market Cap Achieves $296.03 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $15.94 or 0.00034899 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $296.03 million and $12.28 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,671.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.01043444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.33 or 0.00425499 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002443 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

