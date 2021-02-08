Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Hits $9.04 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.04 billion and $6.31 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $484.83 or 0.01037889 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.37 or 0.00420368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00032747 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004682 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,649,369 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

