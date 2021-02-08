Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.79 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001702 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $148.04 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019164 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

