Bitcoin Gold One Day Volume Reaches $34.84 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $13.59 or 0.00029142 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $238.06 million and approximately $34.84 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00208018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00073748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 390.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

