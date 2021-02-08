Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 21.5% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $9,960.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

