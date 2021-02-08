BitCore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 59.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $7,685.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,671.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.27 or 0.03762205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00361023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.01043444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.33 or 0.00425499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00355706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.12 or 0.00214831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00019118 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,530,909 coins and its circulating supply is 18,029,950 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

BitCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

