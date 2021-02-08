BitGreen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35,805.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, BitGreen has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $35,805.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00041189 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00379214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000212 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010047 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008116 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

