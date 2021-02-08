BitGreen Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $28,711.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.00451715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011567 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009317 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

