BitMart Token Reaches Market Cap of $5.63 Million (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One BitMart Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $648,851.00 worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.08 or 0.01097681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.31 or 0.05670751 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00020700 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BMX is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 657,032,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,636,766 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Token Trading

BitMart Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

