Bitradio (BRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $81,566.91

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Bitradio has a market cap of $81,566.91 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002397 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,663,234 coins and its circulating supply is 9,663,230 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

