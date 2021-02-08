Bitradio Price Up 30.9% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Bitradio has a market cap of $88,769.22 and approximately $135.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002500 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,663,637 coins and its circulating supply is 9,663,633 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

