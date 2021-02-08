Bitradio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $88,769.22 and $135.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002500 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,663,637 coins and its circulating supply is 9,663,633 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

