BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.57 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $20,052.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00351795 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

