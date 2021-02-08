Bitzeny (ZNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $141,075.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00358824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

