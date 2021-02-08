BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.62

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.4% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 51,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

