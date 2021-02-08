BLink Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, BLink has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. One BLink token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $2.28 million and $139,154.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $487.08 or 0.01097681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.31 or 0.05670751 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00020700 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

BLink Token Trading

BLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

