BLOCKv (VEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $210,077.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $210,077.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01055052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.91 or 0.05420365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020305 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

