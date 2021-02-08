Blockzero Labs Price Reaches $0.29 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $476,210.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.47 or 0.01031562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.67 or 0.05444391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019913 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,172,617 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

Blockzero Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.