Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) rose 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,657,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,405,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $52,037.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,513.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,520 shares of company stock worth $220,399. 63.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

