Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,723 ($22.51) and last traded at GBX 1,713 ($22.38). Approximately 447,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 626,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,695 ($22.15).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRSM. Berenberg Bank cut Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,666.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,476.32. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.44.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

