bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.20% of bluebird bio worth $63,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,409,000 after buying an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 423,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 93,468 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $47.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $92.87.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

