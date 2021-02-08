BMO Capital Markets Cuts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to $8.75

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

SVM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 116,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,500. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 353,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 328,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

