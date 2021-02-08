BMO Capital Markets Increases Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $31.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interfor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Interfor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. Interfor has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

