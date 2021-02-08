BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €59.00 by Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.33 ($56.86).

Shares of BNP stock traded up €1.11 ($1.31) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €43.60 ($51.29). 5,453,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.19.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

