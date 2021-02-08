Boenning Scattergood Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,524 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

