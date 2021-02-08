BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.81

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.81, with a volume of 146160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.