BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,277 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

NYSE:DIS opened at $181.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

