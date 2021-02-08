BOLT 1-Day Volume Tops $269,843.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $269,843.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.96 or 0.01044613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.85 or 0.05404084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020175 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.