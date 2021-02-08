BOLT Reaches Market Cap of $3.64 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $144,400.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.90 or 0.01106653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.54 or 0.05683713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00045588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00031382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

