BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Cap of $676,888.94

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $676,888.94 and approximately $182,508.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,478.57 or 1.00236605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00082329 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,990 coins and its circulating supply is 912,202 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

