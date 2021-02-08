BOOM (BOOM) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.18 million and $4,568.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.47 or 0.01031562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.67 or 0.05444391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019913 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,227,715 coins and its circulating supply is 782,196,982 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

