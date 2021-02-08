Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,452,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 437,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.09 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.