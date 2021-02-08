BoringDAO Price Reaches $546.68 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $546.68 or 0.01170279 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $31.29 million and $3.68 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00170990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00191872 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00061231 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,244 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.