BOScoin (BOS) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $615,600.32 and approximately $79.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003294 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

