Bottos (BTO) Hits One Day Volume of $134,091.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $134,091.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.01159597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.58 or 0.05956211 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00032824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

