BoutsPro Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 62.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. BoutsPro has a market cap of $44,462.37 and $5.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.12 or 0.01180807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.14 or 0.05754572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00032003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

