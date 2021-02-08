BOX Token (BOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $271.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One BOX Token token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $887,070.29 and $271.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.48 or 0.00569669 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

