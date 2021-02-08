Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.82. 4,696,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 7,185,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $143.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.84.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. On average, analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark Starkey bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $123,900 over the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter worth $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

