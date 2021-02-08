Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.00

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.66, with a volume of 4217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,540,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,043,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,833,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after acquiring an additional 292,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

