BP (NYSE:BP) Trading 5.9% Higher

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.03. 35,258,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 19,558,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. HSBC cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $47,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 50.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

