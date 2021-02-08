BQT (BQTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $901,478.01

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One BQT coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BQT has a market cap of $901,478.01 and $1,584.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.01296352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.27 or 0.06436654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

BQT Coin Trading

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

