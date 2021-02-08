Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47.

BDN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

