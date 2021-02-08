Bread Hits Market Cap of $11.91 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.76 or 0.01188757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.22 or 0.06032355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

