BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.53

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.53 and last traded at $71.68, with a volume of 60690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $35,044.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $794,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

