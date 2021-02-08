Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Up 8.6%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.77. 637,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 284,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

