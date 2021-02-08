Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Up 8.6%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.77. 637,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 284,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.95.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
