Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 1,158 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 225,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Apple stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

