Brightworth Acquires 1,130 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 543.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 65,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.31. 16,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

