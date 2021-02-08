Brightworth Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 385.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.39. 3,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,983. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $91.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.