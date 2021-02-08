Brightworth Buys 11,099 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brightworth raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.23. 74,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,521. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,056.65, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $86.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.